Israel detains 2 Palestinian officials in E. Jerusalem
MIDDLE EAST Anadolu Agency
Published
Israeli police on Wednesday detained two Palestinian officials in East Jerusalem, according to eyewitnesses.
Khalil al-Tufakji, an official with the Arab Studies Association, was arrested by Israeli forces from his home in East Jerusalem, the witnesses said.
Israeli police also detained Kamal Obeidat, head of the commercial industrial chamber in Jerusalem.
The Israeli police gave no reasons for the detentions.