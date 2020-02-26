MIDDLE EAST

Israel detains 2 Palestinian officials in E. Jerusalem

Israeli police on Wednesday detained two Palestinian officials in East Jerusalem, according to eyewitnesses.

Khalil al-Tufakji, an official with the Arab Studies Association, was arrested by Israeli forces from his home in , the witnesses said.

also detained Kamal Obeidat, head of the commercial industrial chamber in Jerusalem.

The Israeli police gave no reasons for the detentions.

