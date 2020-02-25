4 civilians killed by regime school attacks in N Syria

At least four civilians, including one student and two teachers, were killed by Syrian regime attacks on four schools in Syria's northern Idlib province, a Syrian civil defense group said Tuesday.

The Assad regime and Iran-backed regime forces carried out bomb attacks in the center of Idlib, targeting four schools.

At least 12 civilians were also injured during the attacks, the White Helmets civil defense agency said.

An Anadolu Agency image reveals an exploded cluster bomb inside one of the school gardens.

Since Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in September 2018 under which acts of aggression are supposed to be prohibited in Idlib, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the de-escalation zone.

Following intense attacks, over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million fleeing Syrians, making Turkey the world's top refugee-hosting country.