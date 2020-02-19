Israel cuts amount of bread for Palestinian prisoners

Israel's prison authorities have imposed restrictions on Palestinian detainees, cancelling previous agreed rights, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said.

In a statement, the PPS said the authorities have decided to decrease the number of loaves of bread from five to four and television channels from 10 to seven. They also decided to withdraw cookers and tens of items from the prison's canteen.

Over 5,500 Palestinians -- including 200 children and 42 women -- are currently languishing in prisons located throughout Israel, according to official Palestinian figures.





