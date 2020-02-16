MIDDLE EAST

Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets have eight PKK terrorists in an in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Hakurk region, with a senior member of the terror group among them, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.


