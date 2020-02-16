Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday following rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, according to the military.

The army said in a statement the fighter jets and helicopters targeted installations belonging to Palestinian group Hamas in central Gaza.

The raids came shortly after the Israeli army said two rockets were fired from the blockaded strip into southern Israel.

No injuries were reported.

Israel holds Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, responsible for any rocket fire from the enclave, which has been under a crippling blockade since 2007.





