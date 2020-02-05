Iraqi Kurd leader welcomes premier-designate Allawi

Leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Wednesday the appointment of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi to form a new government, according to local media.

"Kurdistan Region will welcome and help the appointment of any figures for the position of the future Iraqi prime minister as long as all other sides would agree on that, in order to preserve stability and peace in the country," a statement by Barzani's Office said, as the Kurd leader received on Wednesday the French Ambassador to Iraq Bruno Aubert to discuss the recent developments in Iraq.

During the meeting, Barzani reiterated Erbil's determination to maintain efforts to reach a solution for the ongoing problems with Baghdad.

On Saturday, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi country's prime minister, assigning him to form a government within a month.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests, according to an Iraqi human rights commission.

He also highlighted the importance of solidarity among international society, Iraqi Central Government, Kurdish Regional Government as well as US-led coalition to hinder the reemergence of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization in the region.

In June 2014, the terror group Daesh/ISIS captured the whole of Mosul, Saladin, Anbar provinces and certain portions of Diyala and Kirkuk, which were gradually taken back by Iraq.

The U.S.-led coalition, formed in October 2014 to combat Daesh/ISIS, provided the Iraqi administration with support, particularly through airstrikes.





