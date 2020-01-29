Palestinian protesters, Israeli army clash in West Bank

Clashes erupted on Wednesday between Palestinians denouncing the so-called "deal of the century" and the Israeli army.

Palestinian demonstrators marched from the northern entrance of Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, amid chants condemning the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to break up the march, with protesters responding with stones and torching rubber tires.





Similar clashes erupted near Hebron, according to eyewitnesses.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute during a press conference at the White House, where he was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Palestinian authorities were not represented.

During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute and recognizes illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and the Jordanian capital Amman in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

The hashtag #FreePalestine also quickly topped world trending lists on Twitter.