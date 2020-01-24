Jewish settlers torch mosque in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers set fire to a mosque in Jerusalem, vandalizing its walls with racial slurs.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that a group of settlers set fire to the Badriya mosque in Beit Safafa town.





The witnesses added that the townspeople put out the fire before it spread into the mosque.

The settlers sprayed Hebrew racial slurs on the wall of the mosque.





Palestinian towns and mosques are often suffer repeated racist attacks by settlers.