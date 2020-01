Displaced Syrians ride with their belongings as they flee bombardment in Aleppo, Jan.16, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed terror groups on Friday launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province which was designated as a de-escalation zone.

Regime forces and allied terrorist groups continue targeting residential areas and Syrian opposition in the province's western and southern countryside with heavy shelling.

On Thursday, the same region was targeted by Russian warplanes.