Qassem Soleimani buried in hometown of Kerman

The body of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, was buried at dawn Wednesday in his hometown of Kerman in the country's southeast.

According to Iranian state television, Soleimani was buried after the funeral ceremony, set for Tuesday, was postponed twice due to the size of the crowd.

The burial process, reported the same source, took place moments after missile attacks were launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province in western Iraq and another base in Erbil, both of which hosted U.S. troops.

Red flags were raised in Kerman province after the killing of Soleimani, which meant "there is no burial before revenge."

The U.S. military confirmed that six missiles had made an impact.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport early Friday along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the senior commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi force, and eight others.

Soleimani's death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who bestowed the country's highest honor on Soleimani last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.