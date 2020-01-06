YPG/PKK releases Daesh terrorists in NE Syria

A group of YPG terrorists monitoring the area in al-Hol in the Syrian Hasakeh province, some 650 kms northeast of Damascus, near the Iraqi border on November 2, 2015. (AFP Photo)

The YPG/PKK terror group set free hundreds of Daesh terrorists and their families from a camp in northeastern Syria, said local sources on Monday.

According to the sources, at least 400 Daesh members were released from the camp in al-Hol town after some Arab tribes stand bail for the terrorists.

The YPG/PKK built the camp in April 2017 in al-Hol town of Syria to keep civilians -- who escaped from the clashes with Daesh in Deir-Ez-Zor -- and also some Daesh members and their families.

According to a UN official, the camp was initially built to house up to 10,000 internally displaced people but over 73,000 individuals remain interred.

The vast majority of those at the camp are women and children under the age of 12.

YPG/PKK uses Daesh prisoners for blackmailing

Previously, YPG/PKK terrorists had also set free hundreds of Daesh members or turned a blind eye to their escape in a bid to blackmail the U.S. and European countries after Turkey launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

On Nov. 17, Turkey's Defense Ministry announced that the YPG/PKK terror group released over 800 Daesh prisoners of war in Tal Abyad.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation was paused following two agreements with the U.S. and Russia allowing terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.