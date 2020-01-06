Rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad

Several rockets landed in the Green Zone surrounding the U.S. embassy in the Iraqi capital Sunday, according to security sources.

One of the rockets also landed outside the zone, while there have been reports of injured civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The incident comes amid tensions following the assassination early Friday of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds force, was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the senior commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi force, and eight others.

The Green Zone, a secured area in Baghdad where government headquarters and diplomatic missions are located, was closed to traffic by security forces following the attack.