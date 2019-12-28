SENIOR DAESH TERRORIST ARRESTED IN IRAQS MOSUL

Two Daesh terrorists were held in Iraq's northern city of Mosul, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Among terrorists was a so-called senior operative responsible for the financial affairs of the terror group in Mosul, the ministry said in a statement.

In mid-2014, Daesh overran roughly one-third of Iraq, including Mosul.

By late 2017, the Iraqi army -- with the help of the U.S.-led military coalition -- recovered most if not all the territories lost to the terrorist group.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq's Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.