Israel re-extends Gaza fishing zone

The Israeli administration decided to re-extend the fishing zone in the blockaded Gaza Strip to 15 nautical miles, local sources said Monday

The Israeli army reduced the fishing zone to 10 nautical miles on Dec. 19 after a rocket was launched from Gaza towards southern Israel.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 50,000 inhabitants of Gaza earn their living through fishing.

Palestinians have long sought to carve out their own nation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip -- territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war -- as a way to end decades of tensions.

The two-state solution has long had broad international support, including from the U.S., until President Donald Trump came to power in 2017 and made a series of pro-Israel policy shifts.





