LOCALS OF SYRIAS RAS AL-AYN UNFOLD YPG/PKK OPPRESSION

A Syrian woman displaced by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria exposed the true colors of the terror group by telling how it persecuted the locals using violence.

"YPG/PKK forcibly evicted us out of our homes, they said 'get out, get out!' They forced us out of homes at night by beating us," the weary woman said in a video posted by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Twitter on Saturday.

"They didn't even allow us to bring our belongings with us. They've also burnt our homes," she added.

She went on to say that Turkish soldiers looked out for the Syrians upon their arrival in the region and they extended a helping hand.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.