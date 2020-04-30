MAGAZINE

Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia

In this April 19, 2018 photo, Rishi Kapoor greets media as he arrives for the song launch of '102 Not Out' in Mumbai, India. Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died after a battle with cancer, he was 67. (AP Photo)

Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of 's most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia.

's Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday "Rishi Kapoor gone….Just passed away… I am destroyed."

Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died on Thursday, according to a family statement.

He returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.

His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were doyens of Bollywood, the vast Hindi-language film industry based in the western coastal city of Mumbai.

He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father's 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker." He acted in more than 90 films.

His wife, Nitu Singh, co-starred in several of his films. His son is a current top Bollywood actor.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

