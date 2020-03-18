Eurovision song contest cancelled due to coronavirus - organisers
MAGAZINE Reuters
Published
The annual Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam has been cancelled due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday. "It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," Eurovision's organisers said in a statement.
