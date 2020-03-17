Tom Hanks, wife leave hospital after COVID-19 treatment

U.S. actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Monday were released from a hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The couple who are now in self-quarantine, were on the Gold Coast as Hanks was filming a biopic about Elvis Presley, BBC reported.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," the Oscar-winning actor had said on Instagram.

Later on another post Hank thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us."

He took a test because he was "exposed" to someone who had tested positive, according to the report.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 182,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,000, while almost 79,500 people have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.