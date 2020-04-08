Turkey launches fellowship for COVID-19 research

Turkey launched a fellowship program for students to participate in vaccine and medicine research on the novel coronavirus, the country's technology and industry minister announced on Wednesday.

Undergraduate, graduate, and PhD students, as well as postdoctoral researchers, will be able to apply to the Intern Researchers Fellowship Program (STAR), Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

The Scientific and Technological Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) said on its website that it supported research and development projects for protective products against the virus or products for diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19 disease.

"In this regard, we await the applications of undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral researchers seeking to take part in the certified projects of accomplished scientists fighting COVID-19 in our country," said the council.

The coronavirus infected 34,109 people in Turkey so far, causing 725 deaths, while 1,582 people recovered.

The country accelerated efforts on manufacturing and researching medical devices, drugs, and vaccines after the spread of the virus, and has since produced its first indigenous medical ventilator.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.44 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 83,100 deaths, and nearly 308,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.