Death of adopted puppy leaves Turkish students in grief

Students mourn as a stray dog, which had become their school's mascot in Turkey's northern Tokat province, has died.

The dog, named Fındık or Hazelnut, succumbed to canine distemper after treatment in Ankara on Sunday.

The canine distemper is a virus that affects the animal's respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems.





"We did our best, but couldn't save Fındık, despite all the treatment," Veterinary Yağmur Denli told reporters in the capital, where the pet dog was brought three weeks ago.

Students of Şehit Haluk Yılmaz Primary School in Tokat's Turhal district adopted Fındık after finding her cornered by bigger stray dogs.





Fındık gained a great deal of love and attention across Turkey after her pictures wearing a school uniform and posing with students went viral on social media.

She lived in a shelter built in the school's garden, often attended classes and enjoyed a pleasant time with the students.

"My son is crying," Yalçın Andıç, one of the parents, said, adding that he was refusing to go to school after the animal's death. "He loved her so much. They used to play like friends."