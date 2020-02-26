Istanbul to feature Malkovich with his music show

Turkey will feature renowned actor, director and producer John Malkovich as part of the fourth Turkcell Platinum Istanbul Night Flight concerts.

The event will kick off March 13 in Istanbul and will continue through Oct. 29 at Aya Irini and Lutfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Performances will begin with Malkovich's "The Music Critic Show," written and conceived by Aleksey Igudesman, a Russian-German violinist, composer and actor.

It will also feature several music giants including Grammy-winner Yo-Yo Ma, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Salzburg Symphony Orchestra, American pianist Reuel and American film score composer Joachim Horsley.

The concerts organized by Events Across Turkey will also highlight the work of Turkish musicians Karsu, Hayko Cepkin and Mercan Dede.





