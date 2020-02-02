Official coronavirus count: 304 dead, 14,550 infected

A woman wearing a face mask walks by a coffee shop with a sign reading, "Stay strong China, stay strong Wuhan" as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 2, 2020. (REUTERS)

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has infected more than 14,550 people globally, and killed more than 300 people since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China saw a sharp rise in deaths from coronavirus, as official statistics put the number of fatalities at 304, up from 259 a day earlier.



China's National Health Commission announced the scary statistics regarding the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside mainland China.



The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.



Cases confirmed as of Sunday morning in Beijing:



— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.



— Thailand: 19



— Japan: 20



— Singapore: 18



— South Korea: 15



— Taiwan: 10



— Malaysia: 8



— Australia: 7



— Germany: 8



— United States: 8



— France: 6



— Vietnam: 6



— Canada: 4



— United Arab Emirates: 5



— Russia: 2



— Italy: 2



— Britain: 2



— Cambodia: 1



— Finland: 1



— India: 1



— Philippines: 1



— Nepal: 1



— Sri Lanka: 1



— Sweden: 1



— Spain 1