Syrian families take refuge in mosque from bombings

At least 49 families have taken refuge in a mosque in the Syrian city of Idlib to escape attacks on civilians by the Bashar al-Assad regime and Russian forces. The severe winter weather is also making life difficult, although the Turkish Red Crescent is supplying food and blankets to the displaced. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdullah Sharaf al-Din, who is among those sheltering in the mosque, said they had to leave their homes to escape the violent bombings by Russia and the Syrian regime in their area. He said he took refuge in the mosque with his wife and his six children nine days ago, adding they are struggling to survive amid the harsh winter. Sharaf al-Din's wife said her children are sick due to the cold weather. She said she hopes the war will be over soon so they can return home. Fatima Ahmadi explained that she took refuge in the mosque two days ago with her children to escape the severe bombing in her city, Maarat Al-Numan.