Syrian families take refuge in mosque from bombings

GALLERY

Mevlana Rumi's poetry therapy for psychiatric patients in Kashmir Mevlana Rumi's poetry therapy for psychiatric patients in Kashmir 13 December 2019, Friday
Ottoman-style mosque allures visitors in Azad Kashmir capital Ottoman-style mosque allures visitors in Azad Kashmir capital 21 November 2019, Thursday
Kashmiri women struggle amid India lockdown Kashmiri women struggle amid India lockdown 06 November 2019, Wednesday
Hong Kong's candyman turns sweets into an art form Hong Kong's candyman turns sweets into an art form 01 November 2019, Friday
Largest mosque in West Africa opens in Senegal Largest mosque in West Africa opens in Senegal 28 September 2019, Saturday
Caucasian Eagle exercises continue in Azerbaijan Caucasian Eagle exercises continue in Azerbaijan 25 September 2019, Wednesday
Moscow Cat Theatre invites guests Moscow Cat Theatre invites guests 23 September 2019, Monday
Syrian artist depicts bloody July 15 coup attempt in a mosaic Syrian artist depicts bloody July 15 coup attempt in a mosaic 15 July 2019, Monday
Chinese take to the seas in annual dragon boat races Chinese take to the seas in annual dragon boat races 07 June 2019, Friday
Melbourne museum opens its doors to visitors to learn more about Islam Melbourne museum opens its doors to visitors to learn more about Islam 21 May 2019, Tuesday
The Muslim Brotherhood: A history of (alleged) violence The Muslim Brotherhood: A history of (alleged) violence 15 May 2019, Wednesday
Israel spyware firm NSO operates in shadowy cyber world Israel spyware firm NSO operates in shadowy cyber world 14 May 2019, Tuesday
Gaza laments deadly start to Ramadan amid funerals and debris Gaza laments deadly start to Ramadan amid funerals and debris 06 May 2019, Monday
Egypt discovers 4,400-year-old tomb of two priests near pyramids Egypt discovers 4,400-year-old tomb of two priests near pyramids 04 May 2019, Saturday
The 10 instances of possible obstruction in Mueller report The 10 instances of possible obstruction in Mueller report 18 April 2019, Thursday
Notre Dame evokes humanity's other losses in Mideast Notre Dame evokes humanity's other losses in Mideast 18 April 2019, Thursday
France's dark history full of colonial occupation and genocides France's dark history full of colonial occupation and genocides 12 April 2019, Friday
Turkish scientists visit foreign bases in Antarctica Turkish scientists visit foreign bases in Antarctica 04 March 2019, Monday
Chocolate couture graces Belgian catwalk Chocolate couture graces Belgian catwalk 22 February 2019, Friday
Palestinian artist brings Japanese origami to Gaza Palestinian artist brings Japanese origami to Gaza 27 January 2019, Sunday
China clones gene-edited monkeys for sleep disorder research China clones gene-edited monkeys for sleep disorder research 24 January 2019, Thursday

Syrian families take refuge in mosque from bombings

At least 49 families have taken refuge in a mosque in the Syrian city of Idlib to escape attacks on civilians by the Bashar al-Assad regime and Russian forces.

1/18
Contact Us