Start your day with world-renowned traditional Turkish breakfast

Turkish breakfast is the best way to get your day started anywhere in the world. It's got tons of variety, so the picky eaters among us can pick and choose what they like and what they don't. In short, it's got something for everyone and is the perfect way to get your day started. Turkish Tea It's strong but never bitter, and studies have shown that Turkish tea helps regulate blood vessels and the heart, lowering the chance of a stroke or heart attack. It's served in beautiful fluted glass cups, adding to the aesthetics of the breakfast. Salad of Tomatoes and Cucumber