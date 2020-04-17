Ankara's historic Beypazari district attracts visitors with its well-preserved old Ottoman houses

Ankara's historic Beypazari district on Friday entered the tentative list of UNESCO with its thousands of years old history. Beypazari has been a settlement since ancient times and holds symbols of ancient traditions with rich historical and natural resources, according to UNESCO. A popular travel destination close to Turkey's capital Ankara, the district attracts visitors with its well-preserved old Ottoman houses, diverse local food, and natural sources. Day-trippers are hosted in traditional Turkish houses, typically two or three-story stone buildings. Day-trippers are hosted in traditional Turkish houses, typically two or three-story stone buildings.