U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China
The number of people in the United States who have died from the novel coronavirus has reached 3,393. Earlier in the day, the doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus deaths if the U.S. response to the outbreak is ‘almost perfect.'
U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.
Health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in China in December. Globally, there are now over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness caused by the virus and more than 39,000 deaths reported.
Italy has 11,591 reported deaths followed by Spain at 8,189.