Turkey allows free access to science magazines, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Monday.

"We provide free access to all TUBITAK [Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey] magazines for those staying home, particularly for children, due to coronavirus," Varank wrote on Twitter.

He stressed the significance of taking precautions against the coronavirus threat and staying away from crowds.

After the first case was announced earlier last week, Turkey has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing official foreign visits, barring spectators at sports events, and subjecting protective products to export controls.

The novel strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 146 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now over 6,400, with more than 164,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global pandemic.







