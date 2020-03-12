Trump welcomes falling oil prices, saying 'like a tax cut'

President Donald Trump said Thursday he welcomes the steep fall in crude oil prices caused by a tussle between Saudi Arabia and Russia, saying they are "like a tax cut" for American consumers.

"Oil prices are at a point now that I would have dreamed about because the gasoline prices are going to be coming way down," he told reporters in the White House.

"So with gasoline prices coming down, that's like a tax cut, that's like a big tax cut," he said.







