Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks

Bucking the worldwide trend of falling exports in recent months, Turkey has hit new export records, one after another, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly said on Tuesday.

"Closing the first two months of 2020 with new records on a monthly basis was a source of pride for us," Ismail Gülle said at a kitchen and bathroom expo in the commercial capital Istanbul.

Turkey's exports totaled $29.4 billion, up 4.3% in the first two months of 2020, on a yearly basis, while in 2019 its exports rose 2.1% to reach $171.5 billion.

He said trade tensions between countries and the coronavirus outbreak continue to narrow the global trade volume.

On the country's ceramic industry, he said Turkey's ceramic exports last year totaled around $1.2 billion.

He added that Turkey is one of the top 10 countries in the global ceramic sector.