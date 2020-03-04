ECONOMY

Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft due to coronavirus

ECONOMY Reuters
Published
LUFTHANSA TO GROUND 150 AIRCRAFT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft due to the coronavirus, the German airline said on Wednesday, confirming what company sources had told Reuters earlier.

"We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances," a spokesman said.

European airline bosses warned on Tuesday that the worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the , but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks.



More From A News

Contact Us