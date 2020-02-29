Turkish Airlines reduces Italy flights over coronavirus

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Saturday it has reduced its flights to Italy by almost half for the month of March, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"As the airline that always puts the travel security at the forefront, Turkish Airlines will continue to monitor the latest developments […] with the national and international health authorities and take appropriate precautions," it said in a statement.

Italy has become the worst-hit country in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, with the death toll in the country rising to 29 and 820 confirmed cases.

The airlines has cancelled all its flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino airports.

The flights between Istanbul Airport, and Roma Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports, will be reduced by half from 28 to 14 each, it said, adding that flights between Naples and Catania, and the Istanbul Airport have been reduced to four.

Also, Venice-Istanbul Airport flights will be operated with seven frequencies a week instead of scheduled 21, while Bolonga-Istanbul flights were dropped to seven from 14, the airline announced.

It added that Bari-Istanbul Airport flights will be reduced to two from four.

The airline disinfected more than 250 aircraft as part of measures to fight coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, authorities announced earlier.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Turkish Airlines suspended flights to China, where the outbreak began, and to Iran, where 49 people died of the virus.

In China, the death toll from the outbreak has reached 2,837, with over 79,250 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.







