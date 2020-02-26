Italian Iveco buses to be manufactured in Turkey

Turkey's leading bus manufacturer Otokar has signed a production agreement with Italian Iveco Bus, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Otokar said it will locally manufacture products under the Iveco Bus brand at its facilities in the northwestern province of Sakarya.

"This contractual partnership covers existing models in the Iveco Bus portfolio for international distribution, as well as the production of a model specifically catering to markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia," the statement said.

Serdar Görgüç, Otokar's general manager, said he hoped the agreement would lead to long-term cooperation between the two firms.

Iveco Bus head Sylvain Blaise said the deal will let the company respond to current and future market demand.

"With close to 60 years of experience, Otokar's well-regarded expertise in bus manufacturing and engineering, together with Iveco Bus' service network and connected services, will ensure our customers continue to receive industry-leading sustainable transport solutions with best in class performance, quality and total cost of ownership," he added.