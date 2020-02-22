Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused international flights

Turkey'scarrier said it will increase the weekly frequency offromto the country's tourism centers by 18% in 2020.

Every week, Turkish Airlines will be operating 98 flights from 26 international destinations to Turkey's favorite tourism spots such as Antalya, Izmir, Dalaman and Bodrum in summer 2020, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are committed to continue and increase our contributions to our country's tourism sector and its economy," Ilker Ayci, chairman Turkish Airlines was quoted as saying.

He added that the national carrier provided tourists "heavenly holiday spots" in a few hours, specially if they were coming to Turkey from Europe or Middle East.

"Tourists who wish to discover the beautiful cities of Turkey will be able to travel with the Turkish Airlines' comfort and hospitality on direct flights from a range of destinations," he said in the statement.

Turkish Airlines will be operating 74 weekly flights from 20 destinations to Antalya, direct flights from four destinations to Dalaman and four weekly flights to Milas-Bodrum Airport from London, Kuwait and Munich each. For Izmir, five weekly flights are planned in total from Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Kuwait.

"The flag carrier will continue its contributions to tourism locally and globally during 2020 as well," the statement concluded.