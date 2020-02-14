TURKEYS SERVICES EXPORTS HIT HISTORIC HIGH IN 2019

Turkey's services exports reached $53.7 billion in 2019, a new record high, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday.

The services balance posted a $31.5 billion surplus in the same period and contributed to the country's current account balance, Ruhsar Pekcan wrote on Twitter.

She stressed: "Thanks to the efforts of our service exporters and our services reaching all over the world, we have full belief that many more records will be broken."

The ministry will continue to support service exporters and make efforts towards this end, she added.

Last year Turkey's overall exports also set a new record high of $180.5 billion.





