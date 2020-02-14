Turkey, Pakistan sign a string of MoUs

Turkey and Pakistan on Friday inked a string of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), aimed at boosting the existing bilateral trade, economic engagement, and cultural and communication ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the MoUs after conclusion of Plenary Session of the 6th round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

The MoUs include cooperation between two countries' state-run broadcasters -- TRT and PTV--, education and overseas diaspora, culture and tourism development and facilitation, halal accreditation and conformity assessment, trade facilitation and customs cooperation, cooperation between postal services, cooperation in railway, military training cooperation, e-commerce, and declaration of economic framework to increase bilateral trade volume to $5 billion from current volume of $800 million.

The two countries also signed a MoU in the energy sector.

The MoU proposes cooperation in the area of hydrocarbons, joint ventures in exploration and production and sharing of best practices in natural gas distribution, transmission, wholesale markets in liquefied petroleum gas market.





