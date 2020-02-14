Turkey, Pakistan agree on strategic economic framework

Turkey and Pakistan agreed on a strategic economic framework and an action plan, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday.

Speaking at Turkey-Pakistan Business Forum held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Pekcan said high level council with the attendance of two countries' leaders addressed trade and economic cooperation.

Bilateral trade volume is aimed to exceed $1 billion in short-term, up from its current level of $850 million, she added.

"I believe that bilateral investments will continue accelerating, thanks to the [Turkish] president's visit to Pakistan," Pekcan noted.

She stressed the importance of Turkish contractors to participate in Pakistan's infrastructure and superstructure investments.

"We will utilize the sources of Turk Eximbank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to finance those projects," Pekcan highlighted.

The forum was organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.







