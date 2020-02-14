Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement talks in April

Pakistan and Turkey will begin negotiations to finalize the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between two countries in April, a Pakistani official said on Friday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Pakistan's advisor on commerce, said:

"The Turkish government sent a delegation to Pakistan last month and we agreed to enhance our trade relations," said Abdul Razaq Dawood, adviser to prime minister of Pakistan for commerce, textile, industry and production and investment.

"The two sides committed to start negotiating FTA in April," Dawood told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the forum attended by over 100 Pakistani and Turkish businessmen and investors.

The two leaders pledged to boost the bilateral trade volume that currently stands at $800 million.

"We have people from construction, engineering and tourism here […] A [Pakistani] textile delegation will go to Turkey to discuss [business opportunities] […] we don't want to compete with each other, we are brothers and want to help each other," Dawood said.

The minister said that Pakistan looks forward to joint ventures between Pakistani and Turkish companies.

"We look forward to engaging Turkish companies […] We have approached Turkey to help us in Halal accreditation and they have agreed," Dawood added.

Erdoğan is on a 2-day visit Pakistan where he addressed Pakistan's parliament, business forums besides holding meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.





