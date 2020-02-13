Turkey launches indigenous seed mobilization campaign

Turkey has launched the most comprehensive indigenous seed mobilization campaign of its history, the country's agriculture and forestry minister said Thursday.

"Our main goal is to ensure that our citizens get larger shares from the international market," thanks to the newly introduced campaign, Bekir Pakdemirli stressed.

The seeds will be analyzed by special technology and microscopic devices, Pakdemirli said, adding: "We will develop seeds resistant to disease factors which cause product losses."

Pakdemirli emphasized that some 96% of the seeds used in the country are Turkish made.

Turkey exports seeds to 86 countries, he noted.

Today, more than 1.1 million tons of seeds are produced in the country, Pakdemirli said, and added: "We aim to reach 1.25 million tons of seeds this year. Our target for 2023 is 2 million tons."



