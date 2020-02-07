Turkish Airlines serves 5.6M passengers in Jan

Turkey's national flag carrier served 5.6 million passengers in the first month of 2020, the company announced Friday.

Turkish Airlines had carried around 5.7 million passengers in the same month last year.

Its seat occupancy rate -- the passenger load factor -- was 80.6% in January.

The number of passengers it carried via international flights rose by 4.1%, according to the airline.

Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 8.4% and reach 121,605 tons.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 319 destinations in 127 countries with its fleet of 354 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.







