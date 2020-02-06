China cuts tariffs on $75B of US imports in trade truce

China on Thursday announced tariff cuts on $75 billion of U.S. imports in response to American reductions as part of their truce in a trade war.

The Ministry of Finance said the reductions applied to tariffs imposed Sept. 1 as the two sides were ratcheting up their dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Washington announced similar reductions last month.

The reduction will apply to levies of 5% and 10% that were imposed on more than 1,700 items in September, according to China's State Council Tariff Commission.

Products that had been hit by the 10% tariffs included fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans.

Tariffs also applied to items such as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, as well as some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations," the Commission said in a statement.

It added that the reduction will kick in at 0501 GMT on Feb. 14 — the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese products.

The Commission added it "hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content, (and) boost market confidence."

Other retaliatory tariffs, however, remain in place.