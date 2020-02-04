ECONOMY

UK business leader calls Turkey 'gateway' for trade

ECONOMY Anadolu Agency
Published
UK BUSINESS LEADER CALLS TURKEY GATEWAY FOR TRADE

Turkey continues to be a major gateway for companies interested in trading with the Eastern Europe and Central Asian Network (EECAN) region, a top business leader said.

The EECAN region comprises of 14 countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, , Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Chris Gaunt, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, said: "Because Turkish companies are also already having a strong business relation with Central Asia, North Africa, Middle East, Russia, and we see that as a distinct advantage to strengthen our and attract more investment."

He lauded efforts of the Turkish government to ensure a seamless transition post-Brexit.

"We want to maintain the current agreement with Turkey, and where possible we would like to improve it."

He added that they were interested in a "long-term commitment" with Turkey.

"You can't go there make dollars and leave."


More From A News

Contact Us