UK business leader calls Turkey 'gateway' for trade

Turkey continues to be a major gateway for companies interested in trading with the Eastern Europe and Central Asian Network (EECAN) region, a top business leader said.

The EECAN region comprises of 14 countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Chris Gaunt, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, said: "Because Turkish companies are also already having a strong business relation with Central Asia, North Africa, Middle East, Russia, and we see that as a distinct advantage to strengthen our trade and attract more investment."

He lauded efforts of the Turkish government to ensure a seamless transition post-Brexit.

"We want to maintain the current agreement with Turkey, and where possible we would like to improve it."

He added that they were interested in a "long-term commitment" with Turkey.

"You can't go there make dollars and leave."





