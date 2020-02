Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to China

After consulting with authorities over the coronavirus outbreak, Turkish Airlines has decided to extend suspension of its flights to China, a senior spokesman said Monday.

The national flag carrier suspended flights to the capital Beijing as well as Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Xian until the end of February, Yahya Üstün, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

The coronavirus, whose epicenter lies in Wuhan, China, has raised alarms worldwide, with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

Last week Turkish Airlines announced it was suspending flights to China until Feb. 9.