Turkey exports 277M pair of footwear in 2019

Turkey exported 277 million pairs of footwear in 2019, a rise of 11.2% year-on-year.

The country generated $932 million of income from the export of footwear last year, hitting all-time high, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Russia was the top market with $106 million, constituting 11.3% of the total export. Iraq and Germany followed with $70 million and $59 million, respectively.

Export to China posted the most significant rise among other markets, up 168% from previous year.

Abdulsabur Endican, the chairman of Footwear Industrialists Association of Turkey, said the footwear export to European countries surged 11.9%, while it saw decline in Turkey's top three markets -- Russia, Germany, Iraq.

The sector's export target is $1.1 billion for the current year, Endican noted.