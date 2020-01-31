Turkey, Lithuania sign economic cooperation protocol

Turkey and Lithuania on Friday signed a Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) protocol to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The protocol was signed between Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which Pekcan is visiting.

Pekcan, who is also set to participate in the Turkey-Lithuania Business Forum, said the agreement aims to boost bilateral collaboration in energy, transportation, tourism, and infrastructure.

"We have cooperation opportunities in the fields of technology, innovation, communication, and IT as well," she added.

Turkey, Pekcan said, has requested Lithuania's support in updating its customs union treaty with the EU, adding that Lithuania has a similar view.

Vaiciunas said cooperation with Turkey in agriculture, technology, and trade benefits both countries.