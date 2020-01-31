ECONOMY

Hotel occupancy rate up in Turkish resort cities in 2019

The hotel occupancy rate across reached 67.6% in 2019, up 2.4% from the previous year, a hotel association said.

The sector's revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) for rooms hit the three-year high in 2019, the Turkish Hotel Association (TUROB) reported.

RevPAR increased to €52.3 ($58), up 13%, while ADR for rooms went up 10.4% to €77.4 year-on-year in 2019.

In Europe on average, the rate was 72.2% and RevPAR was €113.3 last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate was 74% in Turkey's world-famous touristic city of Istanbul and 65.7% in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

While RevPAR and ADR were €77.9 and €39.5 in 2016, they posted historical high with €115.6 and €74.8 in 2012 respectively.

Turkey welcomed 45 million foreign visitors in 2019, up 14.1% year-on-year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data on Friday.

The country's annual tourism revenue rose 17% to hit $34.5 billion -- historical high -- in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority.

The average Euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate was 1.11 in 2019.


