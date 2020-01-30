Turkish Airlines cutting some flights to China

Turkish Airlines announced Thursday it will decrease flight frequency to four Chinese destinations starting next week due to a significant decrease in demand.

The reduced demand comes amid the coronavirus outbreak, whose epicenter lies in Wuhan, China.

The move, set for the dates Feb. 5-29, includes the national carrier's scheduled flights to the capital Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Xian, Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

"Necessary assistance for your free ticket change, return, and date/route change requests will be provided through http://turkishairlines.com, our Call Centers or our Sales Offices," he added.