Indonesia, Turkey to continue cooperation in all fields: Minister Muhammad Mahfud MD

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal and Security Affairs Muhammad Mahfud MD said the country would continue cooperation with Turkey in all fields, especially in defense sector and humanitarian issues.

"Turkey and Indonesia have a very long history dating back to the 12th century. When Indonesia became the first country to be seriously affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2014, Turkey was one of the first countries which sent emergency aids and help rehabilitate Aceh," Mahfud said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency in Jakarta on Friday.

The minister added that the cooperation between the two countries still continues including in defense sector -- such as the development of medium-weight tanks.

"The Defense Ministry and Indonesian military will work on technical issues," he said.

Other than Turkey, according to Mahfud, Indonesia could also establish cooperation with other countries, such as South Korea, the U.S., Russia and India.

"As Indonesia has adhered to a 'free and active' foreign policy, Indonesia will always remain neutral and promote peace," he asserted.

Indonesian military products manufacturer PT Pindad and Turkish armored vehicle producer FNSS signed an agreement in 2015 to manufacture medium tank prototypes.

The design phase started in February 2016 and the tank was introduced to the public during the Indo Defense Exhibition in November of the same year.

The two countries have also collaborated in the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Turkish Aerospace Industry joined the bidding for the UAVs last year, but the results have not been announced yet.





