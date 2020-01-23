Turkish university showcases new technologies in London

Turkey's Bahçeşehir University on Thursday exhibited future educational technologies in London.

More than 800 companies from 146 countries participated in the British Educational Training and Technology Show.

The scientists showcased their technological products such as hydraulic arm, recycling filament, solar panels, and Metodbox, a digital learning platform developed with artificial intelligence.

"We want to be followed, not be followers anymore," Şirin Karadeniz, the rector of the university, told Anadolu Agency.

"We are proud to be the only university that represents Turkey in London," she added.

The rector pledged to open research and development for all kinds of products in the campus.

"It is truly [a] proud [occasion] to promote and export our products here," said Hüseyin Yücel, chairman of the executive board of Bahçeşehir College.

Speaking about Metodbox, he said 40 developers were working in Ankara Technopark on the project for the last three years.

He said it was getting a lot attention from Japan and South Korea.







