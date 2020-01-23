Tech minister test drives Turkish made e-carriage

Turkey's industry and technology minister drove an indigenous electric powered horse-drawn carriage Thursday in Istanbul Park.

At the city's only Formula 1 track, Mustafa Varank, stressed the need for the use of electric vehicles to prevent torturing horses.

In December 2019, Istanbul's governor banned horse-drawn carriages for three months due to a disease outbreak. He pledged health checks and the destruction of any unauthorized stables.

At least 81 horses were killed after glanders was found during checkups on the islands.

The four Princes' Islands -- Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada, and Kınalıada -- in the Marmara Sea are famed for their beauty as well as a lack of motor cars.

Horse-drawn carriages were especially popular with tourists, but the poor conditions of 1,500 horses have been criticized by animal rights groups.



