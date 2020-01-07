Danish firm to produce wind equip. with Turkish partner

Danish wind turbine tower internals producer Resolux Group partnered with Turkey's industrial manufacturer Bayramoğlu to produce internal turbine components in Turkey's western cities of Bursa and Izmir.

The companies have established a joint venture (JV), Resolux Turkey, to focus on the production of turbine internals including cable harnesses, lighting products, various switchboards and boxes, e-modules, elevators, packaging (kitting), and to provide product replacement services.

The Resolux Group, based in Orbaek, Denmark, has more than 20 years of global experience in the manufacture and supply of wind turbine internal components.

The Bursa-based Bayramoğlu company has 60 years of industrial manufacturing experience in Turkey's fourth-largest city. In 2012, the company made its first imprint in the wind energy sector through mechanical manufacturing. In 2018, Bayramoğlu formed its first JV with Barga Industrias from Spain, a company with over 40 years of experience in the wind energy sector, and which serves the global market for the mechanical production of wind turbine internal components.

The facilities planned for Bursa and Izmir have a target to provide internal parts and services to 200 turbines until the end of 2020. For 2021, the target is to double this.

The partners have already completed all production planning with the aim of a manufacturing start by the end of January 2020.

Resolux Turkey Country Manager Okan Uykan told Anadolu Agency Tuesday that the decision to form this JV spawned from negotiations held at the beginning of 2019, from which the JV became official in June 2019.

"Our Resolux Turkey team will expand by 2020," he explained, noting that the expansion of Bayramoğlu products and services portfolio will be fully integrated into the manufacturing and supply chain.

Uykan stressed that within the scope of the new JV structure, Resolux Turkey will act as the production hub for the group, which will enable it to become more competitive in its services on the global wind market.

Resolux Group has acquired its official sustainable services certification in Denmark and Turkey, as well as in Belgium, U.S., China, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa and India.

Export will be the key goal

Uykan said that a fundamental part of the partnership in which both companies focused most of their work since last June was in localization.

"On this occasion, our target is not only to provide services to the domestic market but exports are the key goal," he said.

"We maintain a global approach to supply chain management in the manufacturing industry in Turkey and therefore Resolux Turkey will offer all engineering, supply chain, production, warehouse management, logistics, import, export and distribution services to our customers on a heavily localized basis," he explained.

Uykan hailed the country's great wind potential with its favorable geographic location.

He described Turkey's wind energy sector as very strong in global terms as for the past 20 years operations and maintenance have been running in the market. Global tower builders and blade manufacturers became well established in the country and have experienced annually increasing capacities mainly for global export.

According to Uykan, this experience has ensured that what was once a small domestic market has now turned into a highly experienced and globally recognized one. He said that this collective experience has acted as a driving force for Resolux Group to expand through its new partnership with its experienced partner Bayramoğlu.

"This partnership will set an example for our sector in bringing foreign direct investment in the long term at a time when there are real economic crises in almost every sector globally, and strong monetary tightening in almost every country," he said.

He also referred to Turkey's renewable energy projects, YEKA-1 and YEKA-2, which have been central to the success of local wind energy production.

"Wind energy investments, evaluated as high-tech investments, will be instrumental in the production and sub-industry in this field both in the Bursa province and our country in general. Thus, this partnership will provide an infrastructure for the production of value-added products and will make a significant positive contribution to the current account deficit in the medium and long term," he said.

Uykan also noted that the JV would make significant contributions to employment for many engineers and technicians.